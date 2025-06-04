Camden nonprofit showcases 'Faces of Change' to people struggling with addiction

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Faces of Change" is a nonprofit in Camden focused on making a difference for people living in need of support.

It began years after the founder, Lucy DuBose, recovered from her own addiction.

Together with their crew, they go out into the community to deliver free resources.

They hold support groups where they advocate for guests to receive professional help.

With the donations the nonprofit has received, they are also able to fund and send a person to rehabilitation at facilities nationwide.

