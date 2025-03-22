Camden students build cardboard planetarium and more for 'NJ Makers Day'

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden students built a cardboard planetarium, an augmented reality sandbox, and more for 'NJ Makers Day.'

The 11th annual NJ Makers Day, taking place this weekend, is designed to help students learn and showcase their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, also known as STEAM.

The first event was held in 2015 and organized by public librarians.

LEAP Academy Universal Charter School celebrated by showcasing a myriad of designs that students spent weeks creating in the school's 'FabLab.'

