Cameras played key role in convicting man of attempted murder in West Philadelphia

A suspect accused of shooting a man in the head and robbing him in West Philadelphia has been convicted on attempted murder charges.

A suspect accused of shooting a man in the head and robbing him in West Philadelphia has been convicted on attempted murder charges.

A suspect accused of shooting a man in the head and robbing him in West Philadelphia has been convicted on attempted murder charges.

A suspect accused of shooting a man in the head and robbing him in West Philadelphia has been convicted on attempted murder charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of shooting a man in the head and robbing him in West Philadelphia has been convicted on attempted murder charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that James Reason was sentenced to 16 to 32 years behind bars.

Investigators say Reason shot the victim in July 2021 on the 5100 block of Girard Avenue.

The victim survived but was blinded by the attack.

Reason was taken into custody a short time later following a brief standoff with police.

The D.A.'s office says real-time crime cameras played a big role in getting the conviction.

"It's amazing when you have a real-time crime camera with this clarity and the ability to zoom in this fast. It's fantastic. I wish I had it on every single one of my cases," said Asst. D.A. Rebecca Steck.

District Attorney Larry Krasner praised the group of heroic officers who helped capture Reason, while keeping neighbors safe.

