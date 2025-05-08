Lakewood parents charged in death of 3-month-old baby

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A couple is being charged with murder in the death of their three-month-old daughter, the Ocean County prosecutor announced on Thursday.

Caitlin Gibson, 28, and Ruben Santiago, 36, both of Lakewood, have been arrested.

Officers responded to a home on Pinehurst Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Monday for a report that a three-month-old was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the infant unresponsive.

The baby was taken to the Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township before being transferred to Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the infant's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and a subdural hematoma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Santiago and Gibson were taken into custody on Wednesday, and are both being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

