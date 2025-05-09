Man killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; police release photos of SUV

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a man in West Philadelphia.

The department released pictures of a dark colored SUV, which is described as a Lincoln Navigator with out-of-state license plates.

The hit and run happened around 11:30 p.m. last Friday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Girard Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was lying partially in the road when the driver hit him.

If you were in the area and witnessed the hit-and-run or have any information, police would like to hear from you.

