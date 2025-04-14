Can't find your car? It could have been moved as part of Philadelphia's Mechanical Cleaning Program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Department of Sanitation will enforce vehicle relocation on Monday as part of the city's Mechanical Cleaning Program.

The program targets 14 neighborhoods that have the most trash.

Drivers who fail to move their vehicles during the no-parking times face fines.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will issue the tickets.

In some cases, the city will relocate cars without ticketing or impounding them. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

The Mechanical Cleaning Program is seasonal and runs Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through October 30.

You can see the street sweeping schedule on the City of Philadelphia's website.