Cape May County Zoo receives $1.4M gift -- it's the largest single donation ever

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cape May County Zoo announced Wednesday night that it has received its largest single donation ever.

Charles Muller, a long-time supporter, donated $1,435,787.

Muller, of North Jersey, died in 2022 and left his entire estate to the zoo.

IMAGE: $1.4 million donation presented to the Cape May County Zoo on behalf of Charles Muller's estate.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, first visited the zoo in the early 2000s.

One of their favorite animals was Rocky, the Siberian tiger, who sadly passed away in June 2017.

Through the years, Muller formed a close relationship with Michael Laffey, the former director of parks.

Laffey was later named the executor of Muller's will, which requested the money be used to benefit the zoo by providing food, shelter, including habitats and exhibits, and medical care for the animals.

"We are extremely fortunate to have friends of the Zoo from around the country and from all walks of life who love our Zoo as much as we do," said Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio.