Cape May, New Jersey rolls out digital beach tags ahead of July 4th holiday

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A popular Jersey Shore town is making it easier to keep track of your beach tags.

Cape May is now offering digital tags.

The initiative launched this week ahead of the busy July 4th holiday.

It includes daily, three-day, weekly and seasonal passes.

You can purchase the tags online and scan them to your mobile device.

Physical beach tags are still accepted.

For more information about the digital beach tag, visit this page at CapeMayCity.com.