Traffic being detoured after crash on I-95 NB in Newark, Delaware

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving tractor-trailers on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Two lanes of I-95 northbound in Delaware are closed due to a crash on Monday.

It happened near SR 896 (Exit 1) in Newark just before 11 a.m.

The closure is forcing drivers to detour to SR 273 (Exit 3B) West towards Newark, then onto the I-95 South exit ramp towards Newark/Baltimore, according to state police.

Traffic will then follow I-95 SB to SR 896 (Exit 1B) North towards Newark or SR 896 (Exit 1A) South towards Middletown.

No other details have been released at this time.

