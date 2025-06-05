Structural issues forces closure of Capital Health's satellite emergency department in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Capital Health satellite emergency department and outpatient clinic in Trenton are closing because of safety issues.

On Wednesday, Capital Health learned that the space it's leasing at the former St. Francis campus needs to shut down immediately because of structural issues at an adjoining building.

"To protect the safety of employees, patients, visitors, and students, the health care system has no choice but to cease operations at this location without delay," officials said in a statement.

The emergency department will stop accepting patients as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

The outpatient clinic is closed and patients will be diverted to nearby medical facilities.

