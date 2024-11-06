Capitol Police warn of post-election violence risk, Jan. 6 and inauguration threats

A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.

A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris

A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.

A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.

A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.

A Capitol Police intelligence assessment obtained by ABC News warns of a heightened threat to government officials and election-related sites in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

The report highlights the "likelihood of violence and civil unrest" around the 2025 electoral vote certification process and the presidential inauguration.

Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Released earlier this month, the report states while there have been fewer threats to members of Congress in 2024 than in 2020, threats rose significantly after Election Day four years ago, a trend that Capitol Police anticipates will repeat in 2024.

The report adds that the escalating rhetoric on social media "could suggest an environment that is conducive to politically-motivated violence following the US Presidential Election."

Capitol Police expect demonstrations targeting the electoral certification process and say an activist group "with a history of large-scale demonstrations involving illegal activity plans to protest the Inauguration regardless of the outcome."

They also expect protests related to the ongoing war in Israel, noting that the groups are "nearly certain to target the Inauguration."

Security forces draw their guns as rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break into the House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Their decision to target the inauguration is regardless of the outcome of the election. One group has already applied for a permit for Inauguration Day within the security perimeter, but the request will be denied.

However, there are now planned protests for Jan 6., the day of the electoral vote certification.

Capitol Police have reported a surge in social media posts alleging that the election will be "stolen."

They noted that foreign influence efforts to spread conspiracies to undermine, manipulate and tamper confidence in the electoral process "could exacerbate existing political tensions."

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Russia remains the primary foreign threat, though Iran also attempted to exacerbate tensions over the conflict in Israel, according to the assessment.

The report emphasizes that threat actors view electoral vote certification and the inauguration as "their last opportunities to influence the election results through violence."

The Capitol Police intelligence assessment warns that some threats "remain unknown," particularly that of "lone actor violence."

"The motives of some recent assailants are not entirely coherent or remain unknown, highlighting the difficulty in predicting lone actor violence," the report notes.

Click here for full coverage on the 2024 presidential election.

