Car being pursued by Delaware County police crashes in Philadelphia

Car being pursued by Delaware County police crashes in Philadelphia

Car being pursued by Delaware County police crashes in Philadelphia

Car being pursued by Delaware County police crashes in Philadelphia

Car being pursued by Delaware County police crashes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pursuit involving police in Delaware County crossed into Philadelphia and ended in a crash on Sunday night.

It happened at 62nd and Ludlow streets shortly after 6 p.m.

Security footage shows the vehicle crashing into a parked van before two men who were inside the car ran from the scene.

Before that, the car was being pursued by officers from Upper Darby.

Police have not said if any arrests were made or why the police pursuit started.