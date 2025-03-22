Car crashes off I-95 and falls onto road below in Port Richmond; at least 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a vehicle went off Interstate 95 and onto the road below in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the car with four people inside somehow traveled off I-95 and landed on Castor Avenue below the interstate.

Action News has learned one person is dead and three others suffered serious injuries. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other victims.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Philadelphia police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.