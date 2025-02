Car slams into side of pizza shop in Gloucester County

A car slammed into a pizza shop on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

A car slammed into a pizza shop on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

A car slammed into a pizza shop on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

A car slammed into a pizza shop on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

MALAGA, N.J. (WPVI) -- A car slammed into a pizza shop on Tuesday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Delsea Drive in Malaga.

A large hole on the side of the La Pizza building could be seen from Chopper 6.

The view inside shows major damage, with debris scattered on the floor.

No one was hurt, but the fire department says the crash caused a minor gas leak.