Card skimming device found at grocery store in Pennsauken, NJ

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (WPVI) - - Scammers were up to no good in South Jersey. A credit card skimming device was found at a grocery store in Pennsauken. And it turns out it had been there for four days before being spotted. Now authorities are warning anyone who shopped at that Save-A-Lot to keep an eye on their finances.

This is the latest store to be targeted in Pennsauken. There's been a number of skimming devices found within the last year and shoppers want answers.

A skimming device was found on a credit card machine at the Save A Lot on the 3900 block of Federal Street in Pennsauken.

"I think that's crazy you know we come to save a lot to save a lot and the fact that they're taking money that's insane," said Cedrick Newman, Pennsauken.

Pennsauken Police said the device was placed over top of the keypad last Sunday around 1 p.m.

"It's no way somebody should be able to come in and just put something on there without somebody knowing," said Newman.

The device was discovered and removed on Thursday, 4 days later.

"If they get scammed maybe they get their money back but it may take a week or two weeks to get their money back but with the prices of food and eggs there may be starving families," said Timothy Johnson, of Pennsauken.

Police say if you used the credit card machine it is highly recommended that you contact your credit card company.

"Now I'm scared so now I'm about to check though for sure because I think it's crazy we come here just to save money and the fact that they're stealing money that's not cool at all," said Newman.

This is just the latest incident in Pennsauken. Early February Police say a device was discovered on a credit card reader at the family dollar on Route 130.

In May of 2024 Police say a skimming device was found Wednesday at Supremo Food Market.

And back in April 2024 Police say a skimming device was found on a 7-Eleven credit card reader.

Shoppers say they'll be on the lookout now.

"A good thing to do is I guess to get cash and come here with cash," said Johnson.

We reached out to police to see if these incidents, and a number of others in the area, are connected but have not heard back yet.