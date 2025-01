Cargo ship runs aground along Delaware River in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The United States Coast Guard is investigating after a large cargo ship ran aground on Wednesday night in the Delaware River.

It happened just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

There have been no reports of pollution in the water from the ship, the "Algoma Verity."

Chopper 6 video: Cargo ship runs aground along Delaware River in Philadelphia

No injuries have been reported.

The Coast Guard says it is trying to refloat the ship and move it on its way.