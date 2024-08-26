Investigators later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Carlos Torres of Wilmington.

Suspect in custody after car crash, police shooting in New Castle County

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after car crash and police shooting took place in New Castle County on Saturday night.

The incident started just before 11:45 p.m. when New Castle County police responded to the unit block of Augustine Place in Bear, Delaware, for an assault in progress.

At the scene, police say a suspect fled in his vehicle, which then struck a car and several police SUVs.

As he fled, authorities say the suspect hit a New Castle County police officer, prompting police to open fire at the suspect.

Despite the gunfire, the suspect reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle. The car was later found abandoned a short distance away and the suspect was believed to have fled on foot.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Carlos Torres of Wilmington.

A search warrant was issued for Torres on Sunday, and police say they searched several known addresses where he may have been.

Torres was then located and taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities say he was not injured in the shooting but he was injured at some point in the initial altercation that first called police to the home.

Torres has since been charged with assault in the second degree, terroristic threatening, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses.

Investigators said the officers involved in the incident were not seriously injured.

The officers who fired at Torres, a 12-year veteran and a 3-year veteran on the force, have been placed on administrative leave per division policy.