Carnaval brings San Francisco 46 years of joy

Every year at the end of May, San Francisco's Mission District comes to life with music and dance during Carnaval.

Every year at the end of May, San Francisco's Mission District comes to life with music and dance during Carnaval.

Every year at the end of May, San Francisco's Mission District comes to life with music and dance during Carnaval.

Every year at the end of May, San Francisco's Mission District comes to life with music and dance during Carnaval.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year at the end of May, San Francisco's Mission District comes to life with music and dance during Carnaval.

"Carnaval San Francisco makes you jump," CEO of CANA Roberto Y. Hernández says. "Inside it fires up your spirit. And it just makes you smile and it gets your heart rate going. It creates excitement."

The highlight of this free, two-day, family festival is the Grand Parade which kicks off with hundreds of lowriders cruising down Mission Street.

"You'll see the some of the best classic cars that have been restored, artistically painted on the outside...the rims custom made and you know, you have hydraulics, you can see one hopping," Hernández says.

With a 60-contingent lineup, the parade showcases the very best Latin American and Caribbean arts and traditions. Dressed in traditional clothing, people from many different cultures fill the street with their music and dance.

"When you see someone moving in beat, in sync down the street, the street becomes the theater for us," Hernández says. "you just get this whole world experience of dance."

Hundreds of thousands of people line Mission Street moving and dancing with the music.

"It's got beats for everybody," Hernández says. "And that's the beautiful part about it too is that people come here to discover new kinds of music."

Other participants in the event want to raise awareness about their group or cause.

"Organizations that participate utilize the Carnaval to do outreach so it's also an educational opportunity," Hernández says.

The festival also offers attendees 17 blocks of unforgettable international foods, live performances, shopping and dance.

"You can come and buy indigenous earrings or taste some empanadas from Argentina," Hernández says.

As the day comes to an end, everyone feels uplifted by this amazing event's infectious energy and positivity.

"It's something that you take way with you and you walk away having love fill your heart," Hernández says.

And after 46 vibrant years, the future of Carnaval San Francisco has never been brighter.

"I'm really grateful that have a new generation of young people that have been nurturing and training and they're the next generation who are now running Carnaval," Hernández states, "Caranval will be around for many more decades to come."

For more information, visit Carnaval San Francisco's website.