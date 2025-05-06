Carnival canceled and 6 people charged after fights break out in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) -- A multi-day, family-friendly event in Atlantic County, New Jersey, came to an abrupt end last week.

Police say several fights forced them to shut down the Spring Carnival at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing early.

The event on Friday was organized by Skelly's in Williamstown and was advertised to run from April 29 to May 3, operating until 10 p.m. daily.

But on Friday, it ended around 8:15 p.m. when the fights began to happen.

Police say the fighting ultimately resulted in six people charged, including juveniles and two adults, both 18 years old. They were identified as Prince Medas and Francis Aboagye of Galloway.

There were multiple people left with minor injuries.

This isn't the first time a local family event has had problems with juveniles fighting. In fact, it's promoted recent legislation in New Jersey.

Teens acting badly at similar family fun events resulted in the postponement of Gloucester Township Day this year. Fights broke out at the event last year that contributes to local scholarships.

After similar incidents last year in towns including Wildwood, lawmakers in Trenton passed the public brawl bill. It would create an offense of inciting a brawl and upgrade penalties for engaging in disorderly conduct.

Hamilton Township Police are reviewing body camera videos and more people could face charges.

The mall had no comment, nor did Skelly's Amusements.