Burglars target luxury store in South Jersey, steal $300K worth of merchandise

Burglars target luxury store in South Jersey, steal $300K worth of merchandise

Burglars target luxury store in South Jersey, steal $300K worth of merchandise

Burglars target luxury store in South Jersey, steal $300K worth of merchandise

Burglars target luxury store in South Jersey, steal $300K worth of merchandise

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burglars made off with over $300,000 worth of luxury merchandise during a smash-and-grab at the Jersey Shore.

Some of that merchandise included high-end brands such as Gucci, Hermes, Chanel, and others.

It happened at Caroline's Fashion Luxuries along Ventnor Avenue in Margate just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pictured: Two suspects breaking into Caroline's Fashion Luxuries in Margate, NJ.

Surveillance images show the suspects breaking the front glass window and climbing into the store.

Once inside, the suspects stole multiple items that were out on display as well as some items in the display cases.

They also left behind significant damage to the store.

Pictured: Damage done by burglars at Caroline's Fashion Luxuries along Ventnor Avenue in Margate, NJ.

The burglars left the scene in a vehicle traveling along Ventnor Avenue, according to police.

In May, burglars targeted the high-end boutique's other location on Kings Highway in Haddonfield.

After that incident, the store's owner said she hadn't arrived at a dollar amount to describe the loss but said some of the items cost between $8,000 and $10,000 each.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the police.

WATCH | Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab burglary at luxury boutique in Haddonfield