Cars & Coffee event honors Father's Day while raising awareness for 'Cause4Cars'

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Father's Day, families got their engines revved up at this Cars & Coffee.

It's the 8th annual event, and they helped raise awareness for a local nonprofit: "Cars4Cause."

"We really hope to keep growing our community, have our events get bigger and bigger so we can raise more money and raise more awareness for these illnesses," said Vice President of "Cars4Cause," Pat Colburn.

This group provides assistance to those struggling with illness.

