Cars vandalized overnight in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are investigating several cases of car vandalism in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of Cowden Street.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle that pulls up next to a parked car, then a person gets out and appears to swing something at the windshield.

We know at least two vehicles were damaged overnight.

One of them belongs to Jason Neiberg of Bryn Mawr, who was visiting his girlfriend.

"They smashed my windshield and smashed my passenger side mirror," said Neiberg. "They drilled out the lock to my door handle and then they opened my trunk, went into the back, they took some golf clubs, stole them and they used the golf clubs to vandalize my car."

Alex Elfimov says his parents heard smashing sounds around 4:00 a.m., but by the time they looked outside, the suspects were gone.

"They're coming in here, theyre just vandalizing for no reason. Basically having fun doing it," said Elfimov.

"Especially after the holidays, I mean there was attempts on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve to break into our car and this car."

He says it's becoming a recurring problem.

"We lived here a long time, we never saw this happening and then just recently the past two weeks it's been consistently almost every day."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.