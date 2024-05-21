Where is Margaret? Crayola hopes to reunited childhood artwork with student from New Jersey

Do you recognize this artwork? Crayola is looking for a student named Margaret from Slackwood School in Lawrenceville Township, New Jersey.

LAWRENCEVILLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crayola is on a mission to reunite adults with their childhood artwork and one of the people they are searching for is a woman from New Jersey.

They say a student by the name of "Margaret" created the artwork called "Flying to Cat Land." They said she attended Slackwood School in Lawrenceville Township back in the late 80s.

Margaret made the drawing as part of "Crayola's Dream Makers" program and includes a statement that reads, "My Dream is that I wish I had 4 cats that were magic so I could fly on them to cat land."

The search is all part of Crayola's new "Campaign for Creativity" in hopes of sparking new conversations about the importance of childhood creativity.

This is the first wave of what Crayola hopes will reunite a thousand adults with their art.

If you know who Margaret might be, help us help Crayola reunite her with her artwork!