Celebrating the new Pope with local ties

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the Panel start with discussing the NEW American Pope - Cardinal Robert Prevost - now named Pope Leo XIV, and his local ties to the Philadelphia area. They talked about the rumors and reports swirling around Senator John Fetterman's health, wellness and fitness to serve in office with some damning articles surfacing, that the Senator claims are not true. Plus they weigh in on the Philadelphia District Attorney's race as Anchor Sharrie Williams interviews with both Democratic candidates - Larry Krasner and Pat Dugan ahead of the primary on May 20th. And the Panelists offer a few words on the MOVE 40th Anniversary. Get the Inside Story with Liz Preate Havey, Nelson Diaz, Guy Ciarrocchi and Sharmain Matlock-Turner.

As mentioned in the program, if you or anyone you know are experiencing any mental health challenges - please reach out to NAMI - The National Alliance on Mental Illness or TEXT 988 for assistance.