Police investigate after man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday along the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue.

Police say they were flagged down by a witness who told them a man had been shot and was lying in the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators say a car was also hit by the gunfire, but no other injuries have been reported.

So far, no arrests have been made.