Swag bags and discounts for Center City Philadelphia employees returning to work Monday

While Mayor Parker has ordered all city employees return to in-person work come Monday, some Center City businesses are ‘clocking in' with special giveaways and perks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While all city employees must return to in-person work come Monday, some Center City businesses are "clocking in" with special giveaways and perks.

Employees at Maison inside the Fashion District are stuffing swag bags with sunglasses and sunblock, along with special promotions to some stores inside the Market East Mall, including a free glass of wine at City Winery.

Some bags will have other "suite surprises" for city employees returning to the office.

"Just wanted to show our appreciation for all that they do," said Kendra James, the marketing manager at the Fashion District. "We also have some of our retailers that we're excited to give gift cards, and just discounts in general."

The Fashion District opened right before the pandemic.

James says the mall has only seen in progress during the economic rebound and knows foot traffic is key to boosting bottom lines.

"We want the economy in Philadelphia to be the best that it could possibly be. If you're going to shop, live and work in the city, and being one of the staple malls in the city, we want you to come here."

"During the pandemic, we got really good at online ordering, so it's really nice to see people face to face again," said Donna Langford, director of operations at Bagel and Co.

Bagels and Co. in Midtown and Rittenhouse are offering free bagels to the first 50 city employees at each location, plus 10% discounts for the rest of July to those with a city badge.

Here's a list of businesses offering deals for city employees:

Bagels and Co in Rittenhouse and Midtown

1225 Raw

Chika Ramen Bar

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse

The Ground Rittenhouse

Fashion District

Dim Sum by Jane G's

DBG Philly

Village Whiskey

Lamberti Pizza and Market