Testimony continues in lawsuit over Mayor Parker's return-to-office policy for Philly workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Testimony continues Friday in a Philadelphia court as a judge considers a union lawsuit over Mayor Cherelle Parker's return to office policy for city employees.

The workers who remain on a hybrid schedule must report for on-site work five days per week starting Monday, July 15, unless the judge rules otherwise.

A decision could come before the end of the day.

The order impacts about 20% of the city workers who remain on a hybrid schedule.

In court Thursday, union leaders asked for an injunction so they can go to arbitration on the matter.

The critical issue for the judge: Is Mayor Cherelle Parker's mandate legal, or does it require collective bargaining?

During Thursday's hearing, union leaders argued they have a provision in their contract that included alternative work schedules, which encompasses remote or hybrid schedules.

They say any mandate by Mayor Parker to require all city employees back into the office full-time should be collectively bargained.

The unions say they've been doing hybrid work for four years and it has worked. Doing away with it will affect child care, elder care, medical issues and work-life balance.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Parker made it clear she is not backing down on her mandate. Union leaders say if they lose, they'll be back at the office full-time on Monday.