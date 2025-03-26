The program goes into effect on April 1.

Rules in loading zones are changing in Center City | Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes are coming to loading zones on several streets in Center City Philadelphia starting on April 1.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) announced the creation of "Smart Loading Zones" on Chestnut, Walnut and Sansom streets in the city.

The 22 zones are monitored by cameras and require anyone parking there to register their vehicle with "Curb Pass."

Drivers will be charged 10 cents per minute for up to an hour. Unregistered vehicles will be fined $51 after 3 minutes, and anyone who double-parks will receive a $76 ticket.

"There's only so much curb space," said Rich Lazer, the executive director of PPA. "We are not getting more of it, and more people are trying to use it for different things. So, the goal is to maximize usage as best we can."

Councilmember Mark Squilla touted the program during a news conference on Wednesday and said it will help with congestion throughout Center City.

"The goal is to not only allow the people in and out, and to have constant turnover, but also to reduce congestion," Squilla said.

The company that developed the automated camera technology claims to have hard data that shows it works.

"Similar programs in cities like Pittsburgh have significantly reduced double parking by as much as 97%," said Matt Brooker, of Automotus.

The program goes into effect on April 1. There will be a three-week grace period where no tickets will be issued. Fines will begin after April 21.