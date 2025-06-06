The changing landscape of higher education

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- This Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Tamala Edwards and the Panel went back and forth on a myriad of topics including; Philadelphia's sanctuary city vs. 'welcoming city' status, how the political headwinds of the current administration will affect Pennsylvania residents, how both political parties are currently fairing with the Latino and the male demographic; plus what former University of Penn Head Liz Magill's new article discussing her departure means while political violence ramps up across the country. Then who is expected to win the New Jersey Gubernatorial primary race and why. Primary Election day is Tuesday, June 10th in New Jersey. Get the inside story with Jeff Jubelirer, Nelson Diaz, Liz Preate Havey and Mark Segal.