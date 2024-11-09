Alleged prowler accused of looking into Villanova student's window arrested by police

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Radnor police have been searching for a prowling suspect since Sunday.

The suspect was caught Friday afternoon.

Women living at The Villas in Bryn Mawr have been on edge since the weekend when a Ring camera caught Charles Day looking into the apartment window of a Villanova student, according to police.

"She noticed movement or noise, and then she immediately called the police following," Radnor Police Superintendent Chris Flanagan told Action News.

Flanagan says it's the second prowling incident in recent months at The Villas, an off-campus apartment complex for many Villanova students.

No suspect was identified in the first incident but it prompted the victim to buy a Ring camera, which allegedly captured Day on Sunday.

"The Radnor police have had contact with the subject. So the well-trained police officers on the street immediately recognized him from previous encounters, " added Superintendent Flanagan.

Day does have prior arrests for criminal mischief and DUI, but police say his previous encounters in Radnor were minor crimes and resulted in citations.

"I always feel really safe going in and out of my building. So now I'm gonna park as close as I can, just be aware of my surroundings, more than I was before," Villas resident Elana Rapoport told investigative reporter Chad Pradelli.

Morgan Properties, which owns The Villas, sent out an email warning residents of the alleged crimes.

While police captured Day Friday afternoon, they urge residents to be vigilant and lock their doors.

"It's disturbing and it's also an area that you expect privacy and you expect to be secure in your home," said Rapoport.

Day is charged with loitering and prowling at night, trespassing and other charges.