Bar employee shot twice while taking out trash in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An employee at a bar in Philadelphia's Germantown section was shot while taking out the trash.

It happened outside Charlie B's cocktail lounge on the unit block of East Chelten Avenue, just after midnight on Monday.

The victim was shot twice in the back.

Police say gunshots were fired from a pickup truck across the street from the bar.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s Dodge Ram.

The victim is in stable condition.