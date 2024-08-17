Check out the latest polling numbers in Pennsylvania for the presidential race | Inside Story

Host Sarah Bloomquist and the Panel discuss the latest polling numbers in Pennsylvania for the race for president. The results are showing a slight lead for the Harris/Walz ticket in the New York Times/Siena and Quinnipiac Polls.

Pennsylvania continues to be a 'must-win' state and the Trump/Vance campaign will focus their efforts on the Western part of the state.

Despite record Republican voter registration drives in PA, Democrats still hold an edge of over 350K voter registrations.

The polling numbers continue to give Sen. Bob Casey an advantage over challenger Dave McCormick in the Pa. Senate race as both camps spend BIG money on ads.

What does McCormick have to do gain in the polls and will the momentum around the nomination Kamala Harris continue after DNC and into the Fall? Get the Inside Story.

Other panelists include:

- George Burrell

- Andy Toy

- Liz Preate Havey

- Guy Ciarrocchi