Cherry Hill Police Dept. receives protective K9 equipment from 'Friends of Solo Foundation'

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One admirable K9 named "Solo" has inspired a man to impact dogs nationwide.

"Friends of Solo Foundation" raises money to provide protective equipment to K9s in the force.

They have provided over 30 vests to various recipients, including one in Cherry Hill.

Now, a K9 named, Colt, within the Cherry Hill Police Department will be extra protected thanks to the nonprofit.

