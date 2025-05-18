Cherry Hill Township drops the puck on a renovated hockey space to remember the legacy of Ravi Bloom

For family and friends of Ravi Bloom, they can remember his legacy on the rink of DeCou Park.

For family and friends of Ravi Bloom, they can remember his legacy on the rink of DeCou Park.

For family and friends of Ravi Bloom, they can remember his legacy on the rink of DeCou Park.

For family and friends of Ravi Bloom, they can remember his legacy on the rink of DeCou Park.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For family and friends of Ravi Bloom, they can remember his legacy on the rink of DeCou Park.

Bloom passed away in 2021 in a vehicle accident.

"It's just so joyous that we're all together today on this beautiful day to remember him and to play hockey," said Jayne Feld, Ravi's Mother.

Today, Cherry Hill Township members dropped the puck on a rebuilt roller hockey space known as "Ravi's Rink."

"I want to see this rink get a lot of use. I'm really hoping that the...wider community comes out here, forms friendships and bonds that they'll remember their whole lives," said Craig Bloom, Ravi's Father.

After a ceremonial puck drop, they held a game on the rink to honor the occasion.

"This is more than just opening up a new park. This is really about reinvigorating a sense of pride in our community and bringing people together," said Mayor of Cherry Hill Township, David Fleischer.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Cherry Hill Township on their website.

