Chester community walks for justice after hit and run

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County community came together Saturday in a walk for justice, after a man was arrested for critically injuring an 8 year old boy in a hit and run last month.

The victim was Ny'Leek Ellison. He was getting off the school bus on 9th and Tilghman Streets in February when police say a driver sped around the bus, hit Ny'Leek and drove away.

He has been hospitalized since and needs to relearn how to walk.

Police, city officials, and community members walked in honor of Ny'Leek from the scene to the police station, more than a mile away after investigators arrested 22 year old Caleb Campbell for the crime on Thursday.

Family members say while they're relieved Campbell has been arrested, their focus is still on Ny'Leek.

"He's going to get better and he's going to walk again. He may not move as fast as the process of everybody else, but he's going to walk again," said Anita Carrington, his mom.

Organizers say the goal of the walk was to bring people together.

"Letting people know that they matter and that children matter and they deserve to make it to and from school safely," said Nasir Leach.

Police recovered the vehicle that was in the accident shortly after the crime and that lead them to Campbell.

"You have to take accountability. It was an accident. It was a vehicle accident. But you hit him and then you leave, and now it's something different," said interim commissioner Katrina Blackwell.

She and Captain E Morgan were among the Chester officials who walked with Carrington and her family.

"It meant everything to us to be able to call her and give her the peace of knowing that the person responsible for causing the injuries they did to Ny'Leek is in custody," said Morgan.

They're hoping this show of unity will not only uplift Ny'Leek in his hospital bed but help the entire family heal too.

"We've been through the ups and we've been through the downs, but right now, we're in the ups. everything is going great," said Carrington.

The community support for Ny'Leek's family doesn't end with this walk. So far, they've raised about $15k to help with his recovery and medical bills.