Chester County family recalls moving moment when Pope Francis blessed boy in wheelchair

ELVERSON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chester County family who interacted with Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia is remembering the moment they encountered the pontiff.

Chuck Keating is the band director at Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown. Ahead of the papal visit, the band was invited to play at Philadelphia International Airport during his arrival.

When Keating's wife, Kristin, heard the news, she asked her husband to see if there was any chance he could bring two of their children, Katie and Chris.

In the wake of his passing, many people are remembering when Pope Francis visited Philadelphia in 2015.

Kristin said shortly after, "He called me in my classroom and said, 'I hope you have a good camera.' And I said, 'Why?' He said, 'You're going to need it because you're going to go.' And I said, 'No, no, no, it's the kids.' And he goes, 'No, they said we can bring all of us, even Michael.'"

Their son, Michael, was 10 years old at the time. Now 20, Michael lives with cerebral palsy. He is unable to use his arms and legs, and is considered deaf and blind.

That day, Pope Francis beelined to him in his wheelchair.

Pope Francis made an unexpected stop moments after arriving in Philadelphia.

"He drove by, and then he waved like to stop. And then, he just jumps right out and starts walking over... Literally, of all the people in the whole world, like how could he make time for our son? And bless him?" Kristin explained.

The Keatings say they have experienced so many blessings since that encounter. When they heard about the pope's passing, they say they thought about that moment.

"I don't think I'm mourning. I'm more celebrating his life and what he stood for and what he was about," Chuck said. "And, I think that's how he would like it - letting people understand he was for everybody."

Francis was often referred to as the 'People's Pope,' which was on full display at the airport on that September day when he picked Michael Keating out of the crowd.

"We have such gratitude for not only him stopping, but recognizing Michael and praying for him and praying on him," Kristin said.

Chuck added, "I don't think it was even a second thought, just when he stopped and made the beeline for Michael, he just knew it. That was his purpose."

Every September, the Keatings celebrate the anniversary of meeting Pope Francis. Chuck said he also makes sure to share the story with his students at Bishop Shanahan in order to teach them about the kindness the pope displayed.