Woman injured after front porch collapses on top of her in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating after a front porch collapsed on top of a woman in Delaware County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 900 block of West 5th Street in Chester.

Firefighters say the collapse happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders freed the trapped 32-year-old woman, and rushed her to the hospital.

She is expected to recover.

It's not yet clear what caused the roof to collapse.