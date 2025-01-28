Chester police commissioner retires after crash involving police vehicle

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky retired from the force on Tuesday amid an investigation into a traffic incident that happened on Monday morning, according to officials.

State police confirm they are investigating a collision involving Gretsky's police vehicle shortly after midnight on Monday morning at the intersection of E. 22nd and Hyatt Street in Chester. That is customary when a police vehicle is involved in a collision.

Early on Tuesday, the city of Chester put out a statement saying Gretsky was being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, even though the crash was minor, and no injuries were reported.

Hours after the initial statement, the city put out the following statement:

"Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky informed Mayor Stefan Roots that he will retire, effective end of day on Tuesday, January 28. The City thanks Commissioner Gretsky for his service to the residents of Chester. Major Katrina Blackwell will serve as interim commissioner while a search is conducted."

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, heard the crash.

"I hear a boom, and she says it's a car accident," recalled the witness who provided a statement to police on Tuesday.

He claims the driver of a black Chevy with tinted windows wouldn't get out of the vehicle after the crash, wouldn't speak to the driver of the car that was hit, and eventually left the scene.

"He tried to start his car one time. It wouldn't start. He tried to start it up again, two times, three times. The fourth time he got it started, put it in reverse and took off," the man explained.

The witness also said that the delivery driver whose car was hit snapped a picture of the license plate.

State police have not confirmed whether Gretsky may have left the scene.