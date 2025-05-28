Chester police officer on administrative duty after video surfaces of recent arrest

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Cell phone video is now at the center of an investigation in Chester, Delaware County.

That video shows the end result of a traffic stop performed outside Truth Social Lounge on W. 2nd Street that concluded with the arrest of 42-year-old Wayne Vick.

The owner of the lounge, Qawi Wilson, says Vick is a personal friend and that the officer went too far.

"I would say we need some more structure in handling how these officers are trained, and how this stuff is going on down here, because it is unacceptable," said Wilson.

In court documents, the officer stated that he pulled the vehicle over because it had tinted front windows.

The officer said Vick pulled over, but then hopped out of his car and fled on foot. That is when the officer deployed his taser.

On the ground, the officer said he used a Taser on Vick three more times, but that he was reaching for his waistband and refused to put his hands behind his back.

That's when the officer reported that he struck Vick on the left side of his face.

Stefan Roots, the mayor of Chester, released a statement saying, in part, "What we saw in that video is deeply concerning, and the public deserves answers. I have formally requested that the Delaware County district attorney undertake an independent investigation."

A directive that DA Jack Stollsteimer says he takes very seriously.

"My deputy district attorney, special investigations, and his team will review all of the evidence, compare it to the law, make a finding, and then report back to me and the commissioner of police," Stollsteimer said.

Still, city officials also say there is police body-cam video that recorded the incident in its entirety, and that no judgments should be made until the whole truth comes to light.

"We hope that the citizens are also understanding that there are two sides and that they have patience and understanding and allow the investigation to unfold," said Chester City spokesperson Adriene Irving.

As of Wednesday evening, the suspect remains behind bars on 10% of $200,000 bail.

He faces several serious charges, including illegal drug possession and evading arrest.