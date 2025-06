Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail Line to be suspended during bridge work

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA announced plans to rehab five bridges along the Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail Line.

The work will begin on Sunday and run through September 2.

As a result, the entire Chestnut Hill East Line will be suspended.

Chestnut Hill East Station will also undergo renovations during that time.

Additional service will be provided on the Chestnut Hill West Line to accommodate riders.

SEPTA says the Route 23 bus is an option for riders impacted by the changes.