Chestnut Street, along Independence Mall in Philadelphia, to close for construction project

PennDOT says Chestnut will be closed between 5th and 6th streets Mondays through Thursdays through April 11.

PennDOT says Chestnut will be closed between 5th and 6th streets Mondays through Thursdays through April 11.

PennDOT says Chestnut will be closed between 5th and 6th streets Mondays through Thursdays through April 11.

PennDOT says Chestnut will be closed between 5th and 6th streets Mondays through Thursdays through April 11.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of Chestnut Street, along Independence Mall in Philadelphia's Old City section, will be closed for a construction project.

PennDOT says Chestnut will be closed between 5th and 6th streets Mondays through Thursdays through April 11.

Drivers should be prepared for backups and detours in the area.

The construction is part of an Independence National Historical Park improvement project.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.