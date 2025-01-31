Princeton grad injured in terror attack surprised with tickets to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Princeton University graduate who was wounded in the New Orleans terror attack earlier this month was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Ryan Quigley, a Montgomery County native, thought he was only taking a tour of the NoveCare Complex this week, but the team had something else planned.

"It's OK if you're not feeling it, but we'd love to have you down for the Super Bowl," Graham said.

Quigley's best friend and roommate, Tiger Bech, was among the 14 people killed in the attack. He told Graham how much it would mean to honor his friend.

"We went to every home game last year, all year, after every win -- which obviously there were 15 of them -- I told him, 'If we make it, I promise I'm going to take you to the Super Bowl,'" Quigley recalled. "I would love nothing more than to still take him."

He played football with Bech at Princeton. The friends were celebrating New Year's Eve when the suspect plowed into a crowd.

Quigley is recovering after suffering several broken bones. Dozens of others were also injured.

"It's been an absolute roller coaster. It's been obviously devastating and tragic of everything that happened with Tiger, then myself down in New Orleans," he told the Eagles. "But it's honestly been so special and so uplifting too, with how many people have come together from all over the world that have known Tiger and loved him. It's been truly unbelievable. There are no words to really describe how much he meant to so many people."

