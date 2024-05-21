Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosts 'The Runway' to raise money for treatments and cures

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosts The Runway to raise money for treatments and cures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 2017, The Runway event has been a great way to celebrate local designers and fashions.

It's a fundraiser for a phenomenal cause: to help find breakthroughs in treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

With a star on her dress, she's the star of the show! Six-year-old Zoey Sheetz is one of the many CHOP patients walking in the Runway fundraiser Tuesday.

"Are you so fabulous?" we asked.

"Yes!" she exclaimed.

"Zoey was born with Noonan syndrome. She sees an endocrinologist for her height," said her mom, Melanie. "Zoey was in the hospital at 10 months old with RSV. She was flown from our local hospital to CHOP, and we really credit them with saving her life," she says.

Seven-year-old Nico is also a standout, treated at CHOP for a rare disorder called congenital hyperinsulinism.

"I'm helping other kids that are just like me," he said.

Our Karen Rogers emcee'd the event.

"You're supporting CHOP and you're supporting these kids. Not just to make them better, but to make them thrive," said Karen.

Our fellow Action News reporters including TaRhonda Thomas, Katie Katro, Katherine Scott and Briana Smith got to join in on the fun at The Runway.

This year, proceeds benefit the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes at CHOP.

The hospital is not only working on breakthroughs but also focused on long-term quality of life.

"We're also very interested in working with the parents and the community to make sure the transition from our clinic, back home is seamless," said Dr. Diva De Leon-Crutchlow.

CHOP has raised millions through The Runway philanthropy event since 2017.

We are so proud to play a small part today. These doctors, nurses and support staff really are miracle workers - and the kids are superstars!