Chinatown groups celebrate cancellation of 76ers arena deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Groups who spent more than two years opposing a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers are celebrating a victory now that the team has canceled its plans to build the project in Center City.

The Sixers have, instead, opted to stay at their current location in South Philadelphia and build a new arena there. Even though city leaders say the adjustment was because of a change of heart by the Sixers, opponents to the arena count it as a win, saying their pushback played a role.

They hope the city takes the "76ers Saga" as a lesson.

"There will not be an arena in the heart of our city," said Mohan Seshadri, with No Arena Coalition, as he addressed a crowd of supporters and media in Chinatown Monday afternoon.

Even as they celebrate a win against 76 Place, those who opposed the controversial arena can't help but think the whole city got played.

"We've been saying they're gonna play you for two and a half years," said Seshadri.

"When you roll out a red carpet for the Sixers, you become the carpet they will trample all over," said Taryn Flaherty with Students for The Preservation of Chinatown.

The Sixers are no longer interested in building an arena in Center City. Opponents say the project would have devastated nearby Chinatown. It's why so many people protested, with some even getting arrested on the final day of voting as they sat on the floor of Philadelphia City Council chambers to try to stop council from approving the plan.

"It's been heartbreaking. It's been a heartbreaking process," said Seshadri.

Though there won't be a Center City arena, advocates for Chinatown are still pushing for all of the benefits that the neighborhood was set to get under the agreement. That includes millions of dollars for businesses and affordable housing.

On Monday, activists thanked the five councilmembers who voted against the proposal and took note of the councilmembers who approved the arena.

"We will be watching and we won't forget," said Katie Garth of No Arena Wash West.

West was also skeptical of Mayor Cherelle Parker's press conference that took place just moments before the anti-arena press conference. In the mayor's press conference, she touted the proposal to build an arena in South Philadelphia and the city's efforts to compete for a WNBA team.

"No matter how Mayor Parker tries to spin it, this was never a WNBA bid. This was a colossal waste of time and city resources," said West.

The Sixers still want to work with the city to develop Market East. The Save Chinatown Coalition isn't opposed to the development. They just say -- this time -- they want to be included in the planning.

"We're ready to say, 'Hey, doors open, let's have a conversation that we need to have about a project that's the right size and right fit,'" said Seshadri.

"Just because it's not an arena doesn't mean the community should be taken out of the equation again," said Vivian Chang of No Arena Coalition.

The groups are looking to protect a community that they say came dangerously close to being destroyed.

"We live to fight another day," said Seshadri. "That's more important than anything else."