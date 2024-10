CHOP Buddy Walk and Family Fun Day marches for down syndrome programs

The CHOP Buddy Walk and Family Fun Day raised funds for their "Trisomy 21" program that helps people of all ages with down syndrome.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles were playing in New York today, but there were plenty of people dressed in green at the Linc. for another cause.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia held the Buddy Walk and Family Fun Day today.

The event raised funds for the Trisomy 21 Program at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that helps people of all ages with down syndrome.

