The Ivy League school's public safety department is handling the search.

Crews to continue water search at Lake Carnegie for missing person at Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A large water search will resume Tuesday morning at Lake Carnegie at Princeton University in New Jersey.

Crews began searching the water around midnight when a missing person's phone was pinging in the area.

Police were using sonar units and drones from Hamilton Township to assist, as well as K-9 units.

They have not released the identity of the missing person but vow the search will continue.

Action News has made calls to police for more information.

