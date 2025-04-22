24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews to continue water search at Lake Carnegie for missing person at Princeton University

The Ivy League school's public safety department is handling the search.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:24AM
Crews to continue water search at Lake Carnegie for missing person at Princeton University
A large water search will resume Tuesday morning at Lake Carnegie at Princeton University in New Jersey.

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A large water search will resume Tuesday morning at Lake Carnegie at Princeton University in New Jersey.

Crews began searching the water around midnight when a missing person's phone was pinging in the area.

The Ivy League school's public safety department is handling the search.

Police were using sonar units and drones from Hamilton Township to assist, as well as K-9 units.

They have not released the identity of the missing person but vow the search will continue.

Action News has made calls to police for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW