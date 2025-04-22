Pennsylvania man sought for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Camden County, New Jersey

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Pine Hill, Camden County.

Shane Hennesy, 22, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and related offenses.

Shane Hennessy Camden County Prosecutor's Office

The girl was assaulted between December 2024 and January 2025 after the two met online, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities say Hennesy is 6'1" and weighs about 200 pounds, but note that he may have recently lost weight.

Hennesy is known to frequent Newton Square, Pennsylvania as well as Ocean City, Maryland and Newark, Delaware, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Hennesy's whereabouts is asked to contact Senior Detective Stephen Bezich of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force - Camden Division at (609) 331-0310.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault investigation is asked to contact Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8664. Tips can also be sent online at CAMDEN.TIPS.