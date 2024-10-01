CHOP recognizes schools in Philadelphia who they consider to be 'Heart Safe'

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A program with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is giving a special thank you to schools that went the extra mile for their community.

Schools who have put in the precise preparation in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest are now considered "Heart Safe" by CHOP.

They held a presentation at James Rhoads Elementary School that taught some of their students about the significance of hearth health.

