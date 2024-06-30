Woman carjacked at gunpoint in New Castle, Delaware

She was not hurt, but police are still looking for the carjacker.
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle, Delaware police are searching for the suspect who carjacked a woman at gunpoint.
It happened at the Sunoco gas station on the 200 block of Christiana Road around 10 p.m. Friday.
The 24-year-old woman said she was filling her tank when an armed man wearing a mask threatened her, then stole her cell phone and car keys before driving away in her Chevrolet Malibu.
