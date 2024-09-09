Church grows food in backyard garden to feed Norristown community

Father Bob Gross, his parishioners, and school students work together to grow thousands of pounds of food for people in need.

TROOPER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Father Bob Gross first became pastor at Visitation BVM parish, he noticed the generosity of its people. It wasn't long before he was plowing land to create a garden where that collective heart of gold could grow into something special.

Now, a beautiful garden sits in the backyard of the church with the name, "No Greater Love."

The garden, now in its third summer of operation, has donated thousands of pounds of food to the Patrician Society in Norristown.

Watch the video above to see it in action. To learn more about their mission, visit their website.

